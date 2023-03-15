Blazers' Damian Lillard Says He and Stephen Curry Could Score 100 Points in NBA Game

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard scored a career-high 71 points in a game last month, but he feels he could do even better.

The Portland Trail Blazers star said he could have gone for 90 points in the Feb. 26 win over the Houston Rockets and added triple digits is not out of the question.

"When I thought about it, I was like, 'Steph Curry could definitely score 100 points.' I could score 100," Lillard said on the Old Man and the Three podcast (29:40 mark).

Curry's career high in points scored was 62 points scored in a January 2021 game against the Blazers.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to hit the 100-point mark, doing so in 1962. Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance in 2006 is the second-highest-scoring performance in league history.

Lillard and Donovan Mitchell have both hit the NBA season high of 71 points, which is tied for the eighth-highest total in league history; only eight players have hit the 70-point mark overall.