Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'I Can't Just Say I'm the Best' NFL TE Ever amid Debate

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce denied he's the greatest tight end of all time during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

"Nah, there's a lot of great tight ends out there," Kelce said. "I can't just say I'm the best."

Kelce has certainly put himself in the conversation after totaling 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. His numbers for receptions and touchdowns were career highs, while it was his seventh straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

After he helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl for the second time in four years, many were calling him the GOAT at the position.

"I feel like he'll finish as the greatest tight end of all time," fellow TE Darren Waller told TMZ. "I don't think that's farfetched. It's awesome to see what he does."

Kelce's already been named a first- or second-team All-Pro in each of the last seven years, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down, putting him in the mix with bigger names like Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski.

The 33-year-old still believes he has work to do to gain that type of recognition.