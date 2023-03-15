Mike Malone Says 'We've Gotten a Little Soft with Success' After Jokić, Nuggets Lose

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets lost their fourth straight game Tuesday, leading coach Mike Malone to call out his team for growing complacent.

"Maybe we've gotten a little soft with success," Malone told reporters after the Nuggets' 125-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We've been on cruise control for so long, No. 1 in the West since like December 15. I just told our players we've gotten away from who we are."

Denver holds a four-game lead in the Western Conference despite its recent skid, but there has been a lackadaisical effort on the defensive end of late. The Raptors led by 19 points after a 49-point first quarter and then pulled away in the fourth quarter after Denver had chipped the lead down to six points after three.

The Nuggets now have a 16-17 road record on the season, a growing concern for a team with championship hopes. Their defense has consistently cratered away from home all season, ranking 23rd in efficiency. By contrast, Denver ranks 11th in home defensive efficiency and outscores opponents by 10.3 points per 100 possessions.

"Right now we're just in chill mode, and you can't be in chill mode with 13 games to go in the season," Malone said. "We've got to try to find a way to get our swagger back."

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have a better record than Denver heading into Wednesday night, which would give them homecourt advantage in a potential Finals matchup. Given the massive disparity between Denver's home and road records this season, this recent skid could have significant long-term complications.