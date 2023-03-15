Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers Eye Haul Like Lions Got for Matthew Stafford

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

One item that has gotten lost in the discussion of Aaron Rodgers' future and a potential trade to the New York Jets is the compensation it will take to acquire the four-time NFL MVP.

Appearing on Get Up on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Green Bay Packers believe Rodgers is "worth a package that was similar to the one that the [Lions] once got for Matthew Stafford" when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in March 2021.

The Rams sent two first-round draft picks, a third-round selection and Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for Stafford.

Schefter also noted there are additional complications if Rodgers decides he wants to play for the Jets because the team would have to "figure out a restructured contract with him, and they have not done that to my knowledge just yet."

This is the latest wrinkle in an ongoing saga that no one seems to have a good handle on.

Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reported last week the Packers and Jets have "worked out what needs to be worked out" and everything regarding a trade is "essentially done," with everyone just waiting for Rodgers to announce his intentions.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Rodgers provided the Jets with a wish list of free agents he wanted them to target.

Soon after, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Allen Lazard was signing with the Jets on a four-year, $44 million contract.

There are some key differences between Rodgers now and Stafford when he was traded two years ago. Stafford was 33 at the time of the deal and had a manageable $20 million cap hit for the Rams to fit in their budget.

Rodgers is 39, has been teasing retirement for multiple years and has a cap charge of $31.6 million in 2023. He told the Pat McAfee Show in January he would be open to reworking his contract if he plays next season.

One area in which the Rams going into 2021 and Jets going into 2023 might share a similarity is their level of desperation. The Rams had made the playoffs in three of the previous four years, lost the Super Bowl in February 2019 and had an excellent core group of players around the quarterback to compete with anyone in the NFL.

The Jets can't match that level of on-field success with no playoff appearances since 2010, but their roster around the quarterback position is very good. The defense allowed the fourth-fewest points and yards per game last season.

Garrett Wilson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after racking up 1,103 receiving yards with a revolving door of quarterbacks. Breece Hall had 681 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in seven games before tearing his ACL.

There's also the possibility that Jets head coach Robert Saleh and/or general manager Joe Douglas could be on the hot seat if they don't make the playoffs in 2023. They have improved the roster in recent seasons, but none of that will matter if it doesn't translate to wins.

Dealing multiple first-round draft picks for a quarterback who might only play one more campaign is a significant risk, but it's one the Jets might be forced to take if they want to end their long postseason drought.