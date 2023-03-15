X

    Giannis, Bucks Praised by Twitter for Clinching Playoff Berth with Win vs. Suns

    Doric SamMarch 15, 2023

    Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) reaches for the ball held by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team in the NBA to punch its ticket to the playoffs, defeating the Phoenix Suns 116-104 in a road matchup at Footprint Center on Tuesday.

    Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self, recording 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Brook Lopez added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and three other players scored in double figures.

    The Suns did their best to keep things close, but the Bucks' depth and defensive prowess were on full display as they closed the game on a 24-9 run.

    Phoenix got 30 points from star shooting guard Devin Booker, but the team shot 43.2 percent from the field and committed 11 turnovers.

    The Bucks appear to be peaking at the right time, and NBA Twitter was impressed by Tuesday's showing:

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Milwaukee Bucks not playing around.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    With win No. 5️⃣0️⃣, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> are the first team to clinch a 2023 Playoffs spot! 🦌 <a href="https://t.co/NQGzOUThx2">pic.twitter.com/NQGzOUThx2</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Bucks are the first team to 50 wins for the 6th time in their history. Among those seasons, they only won the title once in 1970-71.<br><br>This is the 3rd time they are the first to 50 wins under Mike Budenholzer. <a href="https://t.co/0q2WDftNxv">pic.twitter.com/0q2WDftNxv</a>

    Stephen Watson @SWatsonTV

    Giannis has recorded his NBA-leading 28th 30-point double-double.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    How is Giannis not the MVP?

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    Giannis and the Bucks are reminding me of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs right now. They feel almost inevitable and yet we're looking for reasons why anyone else can win.<br><br>Giannis with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists at the half on 7/11 shooting.

    Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher

    The mvp of the national basketball association is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    Nathan Marzion @nathanmarzion

    No idea what will happen in the playoffs, but I'm confident in saying this is the best Bucks team of my lifetime.

    Badger Steve 🧀🍺🦌 @UW_Steve

    I don't see how anybody is beating this Bucks team in a playoff series if we're healthy. We're so deep. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a>

    Aaron @GotEmCoach___

    Bucks not losing to anybody in the playoffs. That team is stacked

    Bucks Nation @MKEBucksNation

    This Bucks defense is special. Honestly damn near an all time great defense that is not talked about enough.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    The Bucks are the first team to have 50 wins this season. <br><br>21-2 over their last 23 games. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/poIBUGk4VE">pic.twitter.com/poIBUGk4VE</a>

    The Bucks look like they're on a mission to repeat the glory of their 2021 NBA championship, which they defeated the Suns to earn. Tuesday's win was yet another example of a team playing at its highest level at the perfect time, as the playoffs are quickly approaching.

    When Milwaukee is clicking on all cylinders, the team is a nightmare for opponents. The Bucks (50-19) will go for their third straight win when they return to action on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers (31-38).