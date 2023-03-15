Giannis, Bucks Praised by Twitter for Clinching Playoff Berth with Win vs. Suns

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team in the NBA to punch its ticket to the playoffs, defeating the Phoenix Suns 116-104 in a road matchup at Footprint Center on Tuesday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self, recording 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Brook Lopez added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and three other players scored in double figures.

The Suns did their best to keep things close, but the Bucks' depth and defensive prowess were on full display as they closed the game on a 24-9 run.

Phoenix got 30 points from star shooting guard Devin Booker, but the team shot 43.2 percent from the field and committed 11 turnovers.

The Bucks appear to be peaking at the right time, and NBA Twitter was impressed by Tuesday's showing:

The Bucks look like they're on a mission to repeat the glory of their 2021 NBA championship, which they defeated the Suns to earn. Tuesday's win was yet another example of a team playing at its highest level at the perfect time, as the playoffs are quickly approaching.

When Milwaukee is clicking on all cylinders, the team is a nightmare for opponents. The Bucks (50-19) will go for their third straight win when they return to action on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers (31-38).