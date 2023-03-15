NCAA Scores 2023: First Four Day 1 Results, Updated Men's Bracket and Schedule

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Your bracket deadline may not be until tip-off at 12:15 p.m. ET Thursday, when No. 9 Maryland faces off against No. 8 West Virginia, but that doesn't mean March Madness isn't underway.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament got started in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday with the first matchups of the First Four, which will be staged over Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the First Four, the four lowest-seeded auto-bids and the four lowest-seeded at-large bids face off to gain entry to the 68-team bracket.

In the early evening slot on Tuesday, No. 16 seeds Southeast Missouri and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faced off, with the latter emerging triumphant, 75-71.

On Thursday, Texas A&M CC will take on a juggernaut in No. 1 Alabama at 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

In the later slot, No. 11 Pitt squeaked by Mississippi State 60–59 in a barnburner that featured 21 lead changes, something we haven't seen for a long time in the NCAA Tournament.

Pitt will now play Friday against No. 6 Iowa State at 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV.

On Wednesday, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson will face No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:40 p.m. ET, followed by No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Nevada at 9:10 p.m., both on truTV.

Let's take a look at the remaining schedule for the First Four games, as well as the schedule and seedings for the first round, set to get underway Thursday. (Get those brackets in!)

You can view the updated tournament bracket here.

First Four Remaining Schedule

Wednesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. ET: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (truTV)

9:10 p.m. ET: No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Nevada (truTV)

First Round Schedule

Thursday, March 16

12:15 p.m. ET: No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland (CBS)

12:40 p.m. ET: No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia (truTV)

1:40 p.m. ET: No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri (TNT)

2:00 p.m. ET: No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas (TBS)

2:45 p.m. ET: No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama (CBS)

3:10 p.m. ET: No. 12 Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State (truTV)

4:10 p.m. ET: No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona (TNT)

4:30 p.m. ET: No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas (TBS)

6:50 p.m. ET: No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa (TNT)

7:10 p.m. ET: No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke (CBS)

7:25 p.m. ET: No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas (TBS)

7:35 p.m. ET: No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern (truTV)

9:20 p.m. ET: No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston (TNT)

9:40 p.m. ET: No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee (CBS)

9:55 p.m. ET: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (TBS)

10:05 p.m. ET: No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA (truTV)

Friday, March 17

12:15 p.m. ET: No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State (CBS)

12:40 p.m. ET: No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier (truTV)

1:30 p.m. ET: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor (TNT)

2:00 p.m. ET: No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's (TBS)

2:45 p.m. ET: No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette (CBS)

3:10 p.m. ET: No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State (truTV)

4:00 p.m. ET: No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton (TNT)

4:30 p.m. ET: No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn (TBS)

6:50 p.m. ET: No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue (TNT)

7:10 p.m. ET: No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky (CBS)

7:25 p.m. ET: No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami (TBS)

7:35 p.m. ET: No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (truTV)

9:20 p.m. ET: No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis (TNT)

9:40 p.m. ET: No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State (CBS)

9:55 p.m. ET: No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana (TBS)

10:05 p.m. ET: No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU (truTV)