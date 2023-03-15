X

    Anthony Davis, Malik Beasley's Shooting Delight Twitter as Lakers Beat Pelicans

    Doric SamMarch 15, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Malik Beasley #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on February 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers used an explosive first half to cruise to a 123-108 road victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

    Star big man Anthony Davis was dominant while going up against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012, pouring in 35 points, 24 of which came in the first half, along with 17 rebounds to lead the way.

    With Davis controlling the inside, the Lakers bombed away from the outside on their way to a franchise-record 15 three-pointers in the first half and 18 in the game. Malik Beasley spearheaded the barrage, connecting on seven triples over the first two quarters on his way to finishing with 24 points.

    Fans on Twitter enjoyed what they saw from the Lakers, praising Davis and Beasley for propelling the team to a much-needed win:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lakers hit a franchise-record 15 threes 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/ccqhxNLtxq">pic.twitter.com/ccqhxNLtxq</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Malik Beasley made 7 3-pointers in the 1st half which is the most in a half by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant in 2003 vs the Wizards (8 in 1st half).<br><br>The Lakers are also up by 35 points at the half. That's their largest lead in a road game in the shot-clock era. <a href="https://t.co/E1sZKW6OQz">pic.twitter.com/E1sZKW6OQz</a>

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    That 35 &amp; 17 with a W looked good on Anthony Davis back in the Nola Baybee (New Orleans voice). Another reminder not to forget to mention his name when you talking Giannis and the rest. He's still ELITE! Carry on…

    Rod Walker @RodWalkerNola

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The</a> Pelicans have 40 points at the half. <br>Anthony Davis (20) and Malik Beasley (21) have combined for 41 points at the half.

    Basketball Forever @bballforever_

    The Lakers are up by 35 PTS AT THE HALF 🤯<br><br>🔸 Anthony Davis with 20 PTS &amp; 8 REB on 78% FG<br>🔸 Malik Beasley with 21 PTS &amp; 7 THREES<br><br>LA with a franchise record 15 THREES in a half 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/7CpqQFTIoB">pic.twitter.com/7CpqQFTIoB</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Malik Beasley:<br>21 PTS - 7/11 FGM - 7/10 3PM<br><br>Anthony Davis:<br>20 PTS - 7/9 FGM- 1/2 3PM<br><br>Only the 1st half. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Y1SMRNXkRA">pic.twitter.com/Y1SMRNXkRA</a>

    Law Murray 🥁 @LawMurrayTheNU

    Anthony Davis/Malik Beasley lead New Orleans 41-40 at halftime 🥴

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Malik Beasley is having an out of body experience right now. This is insane lol

    Colb @___Colb___

    Malik Beasley actually hitting shots and now I'm not seeing any complaints about the head coach on my timeline. <br><br>Amazing how that works.

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Anthony Davis with a team-best 24 and 12 in just under 22 minutes.

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Remember when the Lakers were lacking "lasers" from beyond the arc? They've set a franchise record for 3s in a half tonight, hitting 15-for-25 as a team so far. Malik Beasley is 7-for-10 himself.

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Malik Beasley gonna get even more open looks when Bron returns. Call Your Momma

    Omar Siddiqi @osid24

    Live look at Malik Beasley <a href="https://t.co/Qzpzm4UuwU">pic.twitter.com/Qzpzm4UuwU</a>

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    I haven't seen Anthony Davis deliberately absorb contact like this in a very long time

    Tuesday's matchup might have been missing the star power of LeBron James (foot) and Zion Williamson (hamstring), but Davis and Beasley put on a show in enemy territory to give Los Angeles its fourth win in the last five games.

    The Lakers (34-35) will look to keep the momentum going in another road matchup on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets (16-52).