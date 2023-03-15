Anthony Davis, Malik Beasley's Shooting Delight Twitter as Lakers Beat Pelicans

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers used an explosive first half to cruise to a 123-108 road victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

Star big man Anthony Davis was dominant while going up against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012, pouring in 35 points, 24 of which came in the first half, along with 17 rebounds to lead the way.

With Davis controlling the inside, the Lakers bombed away from the outside on their way to a franchise-record 15 three-pointers in the first half and 18 in the game. Malik Beasley spearheaded the barrage, connecting on seven triples over the first two quarters on his way to finishing with 24 points.

Fans on Twitter enjoyed what they saw from the Lakers, praising Davis and Beasley for propelling the team to a much-needed win:

Tuesday's matchup might have been missing the star power of LeBron James (foot) and Zion Williamson (hamstring), but Davis and Beasley put on a show in enemy territory to give Los Angeles its fourth win in the last five games.

The Lakers (34-35) will look to keep the momentum going in another road matchup on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets (16-52).