March Madness' Return Celebrated by Fans as Texas A&M CC Beats SEMO in First Four

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi kicked off the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament with a 75-71 win over Southeastern Missouri State in the First Four on Tuesday from Dayton, Ohio.

This game was won (and lost) at the free-throw line. The Islanders made 27-of-35 free throws and found themselves there frequently because of 31 SEMO fouls. Meanwhile, the Redhawks went just 9-of-20 from the free-throw line en route to the four-point loss.

Jalen Jackson led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 22 points, and Isaac Mushila posted a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. For Southeastern Missouri State, Chris Harris led the way with 23 points.

The Islanders led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but SEMO fought back to tie the game at 64. However, Jackson made seven free throws down the stretch, including two from Jackson to give the Islanders a 74-71 lead. Phillip Russell had a good look from three with two seconds left for the tie, but the shot did not fall.

Overall, it was an exciting start to the tournament, and fans were happy for it and what's to come as well.

The rest of the First Four continues Tuesday with Pitt playing Mississippi State.

On Wednesday, Fairleigh Dickinson will play Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. ET while Nevada takes on Arizona State afterward.

The Round of 64 begins Thursday with West Virginia facing Maryland. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi now finds itself there and will play No. 1 Alabama in the Round of 64.

