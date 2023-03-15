Manny Pacquiao in Talks for Welterweight Fight vs. Conor Benn Despite Retirement

Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Despite retiring nearly two years ago, legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is gearing up to step into the ring once again.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons on Tuesday told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that Pacquiao is engaged in discussions to fight the United Kingdom's Conor Benn. Gibbons noted Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr. are also being considered for Benn's comeback fight, though the Pacquiao-Benn fight is "being eyed" for June 3 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Pacquiao, 44, announced his retirement in August 2021 following a unanimous-decision loss to then-WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. Prior to that, he last fought in July 2019 and defeated Keith Thurman by split decision. Since stepping away, he has only competed in an exhibition match in Seoul, South Korea, versus kickboxer DK Yoo in December.

Following his retirement, Pacquiao returned to his home country to seek elected office. But after falling short, he got the itch to lace up the gloves again.

"He retired for a minute to run for president of the Philippines, where he took a respectful third place," Gibbons said. "And after that he felt that his retirement was due to running for president, and now that [he wasn't elected], he wants to fight again and feels like he can do it at the highest level."

Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) hasn't competed since April after a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug in August, but he was cleared of intentional doping by the WBC in February. The 26-year-old is still unable to compete in the U.K.

"We are in the process of selecting Conor Benn's next opponent and have been in active talks with Manny Pacquiao's team," Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Coppinger. "We have had multiple site offers to stage the event and are looking to make an official announcement on Conor's next fight as early as next week."

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) is the only male boxer to have held titles in eight weight classes. He also retired in 2016 before returning to the ring, and he's poised to do so again.

"Manny Pacquiao, this is what he's been doing his whole life, boxing, and he feels like he has a lot left to to give in boxing," Gibbons said. "He wants to fight; doesn't matter if it's Conor Benn or it's Kell Brook. Manny is a fighter, and it's what he wants to do: fight."