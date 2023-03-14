X

    Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Agrees to New 2-Year, $11M Contract

    Doric SamMarch 14, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a third down stop in the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys reportedly managed to avoid losing one of their top defensive players to free agency.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has agreed to re-sign with the Cowboys on a two-year contract worth $11 million.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.