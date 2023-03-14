Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Agrees to New 2-Year, $11M Contract

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly managed to avoid losing one of their top defensive players to free agency.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has agreed to re-sign with the Cowboys on a two-year contract worth $11 million.

