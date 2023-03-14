NBA Rumors: Meyers Leonard Agrees to Bucks Contract for Remainder of Season, Playoffs

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Meyers Leonard has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details:

The 7-foot center has averaged 2.8 points on 40.0 percent shooting and 2.0 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game over five contests.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.

The Blazers traded Leonard to the Miami Heat in 2019. He played in Miami for two years, posting 5.9 points and 4.9 boards in 19.7 minutes per game.

Leonard was suspended for one week and fined $50,000 in March 2021 after using an antisemitic slur on a Twitch stream. He has since apologized, telling reporters after he initially signed with the Bucks that his remark was an "ignorant mistake." He also called it the "biggest mistake of my life."

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season as he recovered from shoulder and ankle injuries.

However, the former Illinois star is authoring a comeback with the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, who are using him as additional depth at center behind Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.