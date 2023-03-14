Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Appear on Pat McAfee Show Wednesday Amid Jets Trade Rumors

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As rumors continue to run rampant about his future, Aaron Rodgers is going to speak publicly shortly before the official start of the NFL league year.

The four-time NFL MVP will be on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Rodgers has been making weekly appearances on the show since 2021, but they have happened on Tuesdays. Doing this on a Wednesday could be a planned move by the always-calculating quarterback.

Teams have been able to negotiate with free agents since Monday at 12 p.m. ET as part of the legal-tampering period. Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET marks the official start of the NFL's new league year when contracts can be signed and trades can be formally executed.

Per Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Jets agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Tuesday.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported earlier in the day Rodgers provided the Jets with a list of preferred free-agent targets, including Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

There were rumors on Monday the Jets and Packers agreed to terms on a trade that would send Rodgers to New York, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "nothing has happened."

If Rodgers is going to play in 2023, it seems likely an answer could come tomorrow since teams have to start finalizing contracts and plan their cap for the rest of the offseason.

Whatever decision Rodgers is going to make about his future, it seems like a safe bet to assume he will make it on The Pat McAfee Show.