Report: Suns' Kevin Durant Progressing Toward Return from Ankle Injury vs. T-Wolves

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant is reportedly nearing a return to the lineup after missing time with a sprained ankle.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 34-year-old veteran is progressing toward playing Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks.

The Suns have barely had a chance to see what Durant can do for their roster since acquiring him from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9. He was nursing a sprained MCL at the time of the trade that kept him out for 20 games.

The 13-time All-Star finally made his Suns debut on March 1 against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 23 points in 27 minutes. He also put up 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting in a 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 5.

Prior to a March 8 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant slipped on a wet spot on the court during warm-ups. The team announced he would be reevaluated in three weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained left ankle.

Head coach Monty Williams told reporters on March 13 that the two-time NBA champion was "progressing" but didn't have any specifics about his recovery.

The Suns won each of their three games Durant played. They beat the Thunder on the night he injured his ankle before losing three in a row.



Phoenix's acquisition of the Texas alum was meant to solidify the team as a championship contender. Those title hopes depend on his being healthy because of how much depth was traded to the Nets in the deal.

Injuries have been a mounting problem for him over the past four years. He has missed at least 17 games in three consecutive seasons, including 28 in 2022-23 between the Nets and Suns.

When Durant does play, he remains one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. He is averaging 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 42 starts.

The Suns have three games before facing Minnesota on Wednesday, and if KD does come back for that contest, he will have the ability to potentially play in seven regular-season games before the playoffs start.

At 38-34, the Suns are in fourth place in the Western Conference, and they hold a two-game lead over the T-Wolves, who are in seventh as the first team in play-in tournament position.