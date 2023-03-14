Report: Stephon Gilmore Traded to Cowboys from Colts for 2023 5th-Round Draft Pick

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are adding reinforcements to their secondary by acquiring Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys will send a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick to the Colts in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

With the Colts entering a new era under head coach Shane Steichen, it was hard to find a reason for Gilmore to stay with the club. He is entering the final season of his contract and will turn 33 in September.

The Cowboys were lacking depth in the secondary, particularly with Anthony Brown and C.J. Goodwin hitting free agency. They are set on one side of the field, with Trevon Diggs making the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been flexible with his scheme over the past two seasons. Bringing in Gilmore, who excels in man coverage, opens up another avenue for Quinn to take advantage of in 2023.

Dallas already had one of the top defensive units in the NFL before the trade. It has finished second in Football Outsiders' DVOA and ranked in the top seven in points allowed in each of the previous two years.

After missing eight games with the Carolina Panthers in 2021, Gilmore signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Colts in April 2022. He had a solid season with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in 16 games.

Even at this late stage of his career, Gilmore is a quality starting cornerback who will only count $9.9 million against the cap in 2023. Quinn is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL and will find ways to maximize his ability.

The Cowboys are trying to get over the hump in the NFC after going 12-5 in each of the past two seasons. They have lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers both times, including in the NFC Divisional Round in January.