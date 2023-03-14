World Baseball Classic 2023: Scores and Reaction from Tuesday Pool Play Results

Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tuesday marks the penultimate day of pool play at the 2023 World Baseball Classic with four spots still up for grabs in the knockout stage.

The opening game on the schedule was from Pool D with Venezuela improving to 3-0 and eliminating Nicaragua from the competition. The Venezuelan team has been dominant thus far with just eight runs allowed through three games.

Canada and Colombia square off in a crucial Pool C showdown. Team USA, fresh off a dominant 12-1 win over Canada on Monday night, sits atop the group. The Canada-Colombia winner would take control of its destiny with the quarterfinals looming.

The second Pool D matchup of the day between Israel and the Dominican Republic has huge implications. Israel needs to win out and have Puerto Rico lose to the Dominican Republic on Thursday to advance.

Mexico is one of three teams with a 1-1 record in Pool C. Great Britain (1-2), Mexico's opponent on Tuesday night, is trying to get out of the bottom of the group in its final game of pool play.

2023 World Baseball Classic Results - Tuesday, March 14

Pool D: Venezuela def. Nicaragua, 4-1

Pool C: Canada def. Colombia, 5-0

Pool D: Israel vs. Dominican Republic (7 p.m. ET)

Pool C: Mexico vs. Great Britain (10 p.m. ET)

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Team Canada moved one step closer to the knockout stage with an impressive 5-0 win over Colombia.

Otto Lopez did most of the damage with the bat for Canada. He went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a triple and two runs scored.

Bo Naylor and Owen Caissie also drove in runs for Canada in the win. Edouard Julien had a fantastic day in the leadoff spot with three hits and a walk in five plate appearances.

With Lopez taking care of things when Canada was up to bat, Noah Skirrow did an excellent job of shutting down the Colombian bats. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed just two hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

The news wasn't all good for Canada during the game. Freddie Freeman was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning with what was described as a "slight hamstring injury" that seemed to occur during his second at-bat in the top of the third.

Since starting the tournament with a 5-4 win over Mexico, Colombia has lost back-to-back games and is on the verge of elimination with just one game left to play. Oscar Mercado was the only player on the team with multiple hits in Tuesday's loss.

Colombia didn't have a runner get to second base until the bottom of the ninth. Mercado and Evan Mendoza led off the frame with consecutive singles, but the rally was halted when Adrian Sanchez grounded into a double play. Gio Urshela flew out to left field to end the game.

Canada now has an opportunity to win Pool C with a win over Mexico and a loss by Team USA against Colombia. A victory by the Canadians, regardless of what happens with the United States, on Wednesday ensures they will advance to the quarterfinals.

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

While there have been other teams putting up more flashy performances in the tournament, Venezuela is arguably the most consistent team in the field after Japan.

Tuesday was another efficient effort from manager Omar López's team. Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez gave Venezuela a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run single off Leo Crawford.

Suárez also showed off his defensive chops in the top of the eighth with a slick play on Cheslor Cuthbert's grounder to help preserve the lead.

Detroit Tigers southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez worked around a lot of traffic on the bases in his two innings of work to allow just one run. He gave up seven hits and struck out three on 52 pitches.

López told reporters after the game Rodriguez isn't allowed to pitch again in the WBC, per a mandate from the Tigers, but he hopes to use him if Venezuela gets to the championship game on March 21.

After Rodriguez was removed from the game, five Venezuelan relievers combined to give up just four hits with nine strikeouts over the final seven innings.

Anthony Santander went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored. Andrés Giménez also drove in a run and scored a run in the win.

Erasmo Ramirez had a strong start for Nicaragua with three shutout innings. Benjamin Alegria went 3-for-4 and is hitting .500 overall in the tournament.

Even though the Nicaragua squad is leaving the World Baseball Classic without a win (0-4), making it to the tournament is a big step for the country. This was its first-ever appearance at the event and it was put in arguably the deepest pool with Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico among the best teams in the field.

Venezuela can advance to the quarterfinals if the Dominican Republic beats Israel later in the day. Venezuela can win Pool D with a win over Israel or a Puerto Rico loss to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.