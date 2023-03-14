Donovan Mitchell Denies Rumor He Had Concerns About Playing with Heat's Jimmy Butler

Donovan Mitchell Denies Rumor He Had Concerns About Playing with Heat's Jimmy ButlerMarch 14, 2023
Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was heavily connected to the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat last offseason before being traded to the Cavs.
Regarding a potential match with the Heat, Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports said on the Miami Heat Beat's HangoverTime Postgame Show that Mitchell "was a little bit concerned" about playing with Jimmy Butler.
Miami Heat Beat (We Just Cover The Team) @miaheatbeat
On the HangoverTime Postgame Show last night, <a href="https://twitter.com/EthanJSkolnick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EthanJSkolnick</a> of <a href="https://twitter.com/5ReasonsSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@5ReasonsSports</a> dropped a bomb about Donovan Mitchell not being too keen on playing with Jimmy<br><br>"Yes, he wanted to play with Bam, we heard that he was a little bit concerned about playing with Jimmy." <a href="https://t.co/76EiMXVeqg">pic.twitter.com/76EiMXVeqg</a>
Mitchell took to his Twitter account to deny the rumor:
The Cavs and Knicks ended up being the two finalists for Mitchell's services, and Cleveland eventually won out.
