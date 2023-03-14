Donovan Mitchell Denies Rumor He Had Concerns About Playing with Heat's Jimmy Butler

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was heavily connected to the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat last offseason before being traded to the Cavs.

Regarding a potential match with the Heat, Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports said on the Miami Heat Beat's HangoverTime Postgame Show that Mitchell "was a little bit concerned" about playing with Jimmy Butler.

Mitchell took to his Twitter account to deny the rumor:

The Cavs and Knicks ended up being the two finalists for Mitchell's services, and Cleveland eventually won out.

