Giants' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Darren Waller Trade

After re-signing Daniel Jones before the start of free agency, the New York Giants made a big move to give their starting quarterback a big tight end to target.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Giants are acquiring Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants will send a 2023 third-round draft pick (No. 100 overall) to the Raiders in the deal.

The Raiders signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September. He will count $12.04 million against the cap for the Giants in 2023. New York had $14.8 million in cap space prior to making the trade.

New York Giants' Offensive Depth Chart

QB: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor

RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin

FB: Chris Myarick

WR: Sterling Shepard, Marcus Johnson*, Collin Johnson, Makai Polk

WR: Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton*, David Sills V, Jaydon Mickens

WR: Wan'Dale Robinson, Richie James*, Kalil Pimpleton

TE: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Nick Vannett, Lawrence Cager, Dre Miller

LT: Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, Korey Cunningham

LG: Joshua Ezeudu, Jack Anderson, Shane Lemieux

C: Jon Feliciano*, Ben Bredeson

RG: Mark Glowinski, Marcus McKethan, Wyatt Davis, Solomon Kindley

RT: Evan Neal, Tyre Phillips, Devery Hamilton

*Indicates player is a free agent

Once the Giants agreed to give Jones four years and $160 million on a new contract last week, it signaled they were clearly committed to him being their starter for at least the next two seasons.

The next step in the Giants' plan to upgrade their offense had to be bringing in playmakers to elevate the passing game. Darius Slayton, who led the team with 724 receiving yards in 2022, is a free agent and expected to command more money than they want to pay him, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Richie James finished second on the team with 569 receiving yards and is a free agent. There's no indication at this point what his market will be, but it's not out of the realm of possibility he could return to New York.

Regardless of what happens with those free agents, the Giants badly needed more pass-catchers who can take some of the burden off Barkley. Jones' rushing ability does elevate the offense, but they need to do more through the air to maximize head coach Brian Daboll's offense.

Waller does come with a high injury risk after missing 14 games over the past two seasons combined. Even with the time missed in 2022, he still finished with more receiving yards (388) and touchdowns (three) than New York's top tight end (Daniel Bellinger: 268 yards, two touchdowns).

A healthy Waller is one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL. He had back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. The 30-year-old caught a career-high nine touchdowns in 2020.

The Giants are an ascending team after making the playoffs last season in Daboll's first year. Acquiring Waller is a clear indication they believe the window of contention in the NFC East is open going into the 2023 season.