Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free Agent on Aaron Rodgers' Wish List amid Jets Trade Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of several players on the "wish list" that Aaron Rodgers has given to the New York Jets, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Former Green Bay Packers pass-catchers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis were also on Rodgers' list.

Rodgers has been linked to a trade to New York, with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reporting the quarterback "plans to accept a trade."

Rodgers' old teammates have already been linked to a move to New York at the start of free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Jets were "closing in on" a deal with Lazard, while Cobb is "on their radar." The team has also shown interest in Lewis, per Schefter.

All three players have spent at least five years with the Packers, playing with Rodgers while spending time with current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers' familiarity with these players could further entice him to agree to a trade.

Of course, it's clear the quarterback wants even more weapons on his new team, with Beckham being the highest-profile player available.

Beckham missed all last season while recovering from a torn ACL, but he is seeking a deal worth $20 million per year, according to Florio. There was a lot of interest in OBJ from the Dallas Cowboys last season, but "several teams" are now in talks with the veteran after his workout Friday in Arizona, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There could be a logjam at receiver if the Jets can add Beckham, Lazard and Cobb, as they also have Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, but it would give Rodgers a lot of options in what could be one of the top offenses in the NFL.