    Jets' Rumored Pursuits of Aaron Rodgers' Packers Teammates Mocked by NFL Twitter

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    This better be worth it for the New York Jets.

    The Jets have long been posited as one of the most obvious landing spots for Aaron Rodgers if he were to leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason. New York seems to be going out of its way to court the four-time MVP without actually interacting with him.

    First there was the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, who was Green Bay's offensive coordinator from 2019 to '21. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets are also looking at signing both Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and maybe even Marcedes Lewis too.

    Being an elite quarterback has its privileges. New York might be breaking new ground in making somebody feel welcome, especially when they're not even officially on the roster yet.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jordy Nelson watching Rodgers get the band back together <a href="https://t.co/fwwnCbL9qs">pic.twitter.com/fwwnCbL9qs</a>

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/kuhnj30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kuhnj30</a> is willing to be your fullback for less than the league minimum salary, <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a>. <a href="https://t.co/To7dNcVUlx">pic.twitter.com/To7dNcVUlx</a>

    Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke

    This HAS TO be a bit at this point. <a href="https://t.co/IgnMuPTYrD">https://t.co/IgnMuPTYrD</a>

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    The Jets being interested in any friend of Aaron Rodgers is giving similar energy to when teams used to be interested in any friend of Sean McVay.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    this is objectively hilarious <a href="https://t.co/TICtV8hvGW">https://t.co/TICtV8hvGW</a>

    Payton @paytonisnotroll

    Did Aaron Rodgers text the New York Jets "Who's all gonna be there?" Or something?? <a href="https://t.co/vDg942aElR">https://t.co/vDg942aElR</a>

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    Alright this is where the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> gotta draw the line <a href="https://t.co/HiqodPQMXQ">https://t.co/HiqodPQMXQ</a>

    Lombardi Ave @lombardiave

    What do they want next? Lambeau Field? <a href="https://t.co/ndOTFjwVOA">https://t.co/ndOTFjwVOA</a>

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    We are like two hours away from a report about Donald Driver thinking about coming out of retirement <a href="https://t.co/CzOOtfvuYf">https://t.co/CzOOtfvuYf</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Aaron Rodgers is attempting to win his fifth NFL MVP and his first ever NFL Executive of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/5HZSrkhmw7">https://t.co/5HZSrkhmw7</a>

    Brandon Kiley @BKSportsTalk

    Remember all the conversations we had about getting Aaron Rodgers better weapons? Apparently these were his hand-picked weapons. Huh. <a href="https://t.co/Tgk6b7TSiA">https://t.co/Tgk6b7TSiA</a>

    Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones

    waiting for the leak out of the jets that they're also building a tiny house for on-site darkness retreats and are adding ayahuasca to the menu in the cafeteria. <a href="https://t.co/oggGEg6oXX">https://t.co/oggGEg6oXX</a>

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    The key to success is to replicate everything the 2022 Packers did <a href="https://t.co/baLY0RpncC">https://t.co/baLY0RpncC</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    July 23rd. Aaron Rodgers finally decides to go back to the Packers. "We always knew this was a possibility" says recently hired Jets head coach Jake Kumerow

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Stay loose, <a href="https://twitter.com/TJLang70?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TJLang70</a>!!! <a href="https://t.co/JEiORYy90L">https://t.co/JEiORYy90L</a>

    smalls @StephieSmallls

    per source, jordy nelson is coming out of retirement to sign with the new york jets.

    Matthew Coller @MatthewColler

    Wait until the Jets find out they also have to hire a fortune teller, three witches and an amateur YouTube philosopher

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    the Jets are going to hire Joe Rogan for a front office role aren't they <a href="https://t.co/oBopZ01u1m">https://t.co/oBopZ01u1m</a>

    Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano

    Seriously, the Jets hired former Packers OC Nathanial Hackett, and now they're trying to sign ex-Packers like WR Allen Lazard, WR Randall Cobb, and TE Marcedes Lewis ... and they STILL have to grovel and beg Aaron Rodgers?<br><br>Just go pay Lamar Jackson his $200M, would you please? <a href="https://t.co/cmJLNyR597">pic.twitter.com/cmJLNyR597</a>

    If the Jets wind up trading for Rodgers and he delivers a Super Bowl title, then they'll have the last laugh.

    Should that not come to fruition, this could be the worst roster-building experiment since, well, not that long ago actually.

