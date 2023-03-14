Jets' Rumored Pursuits of Aaron Rodgers' Packers Teammates Mocked by NFL Twitter

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

This better be worth it for the New York Jets.

The Jets have long been posited as one of the most obvious landing spots for Aaron Rodgers if he were to leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason. New York seems to be going out of its way to court the four-time MVP without actually interacting with him.

First there was the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, who was Green Bay's offensive coordinator from 2019 to '21. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets are also looking at signing both Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and maybe even Marcedes Lewis too.

Being an elite quarterback has its privileges. New York might be breaking new ground in making somebody feel welcome, especially when they're not even officially on the roster yet.

If the Jets wind up trading for Rodgers and he delivers a Super Bowl title, then they'll have the last laugh.

Should that not come to fruition, this could be the worst roster-building experiment since, well, not that long ago actually.