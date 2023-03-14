X

    Packers Rumors: Marcedes Lewis Drawing Interest from Jets, Raiders in NFL Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Marcedes Lewis #89 of the Green Bay Packers runs onto the field before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is reportedly drawing interest from the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jets and Raiders, along with other unnamed teams, have expressed interest in Lewis.

    The 38-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Green Bay Packers after playing his first 12 years in Jacksonville.

