Purdue's Zach Edey, Alabama's Brandon Miller Headline 2023 AP All-American Team

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Purdue star Zach Edey was unanimously selected to the men's college basketball All-America first team by the Associated Press.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Alabama's Brandon Miller and Houston's Marcus Sasser all joined Edey on the first team.

Edey won the Big Ten Player of the Year and is a top contender to claim the National Player of the Year after averaging 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while helping the Boilermakers earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The 7'4" center had 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Big Ten title game win over Penn State on Sunday.

Including Purdue, all four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament have a representative on the All-American first team.

Miller helped Alabama earn the top overall seed while averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range.

The freshman allegedly provided a gun in a Jan. 15 shooting that involved teammate Darius Miles, although he was not charged.

Wilson is the second straight Kansas player to be named first-team All-American after Ochai Agbaji earned the honors last year. Wilson averaged 11.1 points per game last year for the Jayhawks on the way to the national championship, but he took on a bigger role this season with 20.1 points per contest.

Sasser only averaged 17.1 points and 3.2 assists per game this year, but he was the go-to option for a Houston squad that went 31-2 with him on the floor. The senior missed the AAC championship game with a groin injury, and the Cougars suffered a 75-65 loss to Memphis.

Jackson-Davis filled up the stat sheet this year with 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, who won the 2021-22 National Player of the Year, headlined the All-American second team alongside UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (the leading vote-getter on the squad), Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis and Penn State's Jalen Pickett.