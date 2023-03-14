X

    Jets Rumors: Randall Cobb Linked amid Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) prior to the National Football League game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 27, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    If Aaron Rodgers winds up on the New York Jets, then a familiar face could be joining him in the Big Apple.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported wide receiver Randall Cobb is "expected to be on their radar in the coming days."

    The Jets are already trying to poach one former Green Bay Packers wideout, with Schefter reporting they're "actively working" on a deal with Allen Lazard.

    Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future.

    Longtime sports broadcaster Trey Wingo reported Monday that a move to the Jets was "done," but multiple reporters cautioned that the situation remains fluid.

    Ian Rapoport

    I wish it did. I wish something had happened. But nothing has happened.

    Matt Miller

    Jets are "cautiously optimistic" - @AdamSchefter on ESPN just now, regarding Aaron Rodgers. But Schefty reiterates nothing has happened yet.

    Going after Lazard and Cobb certainly sends the message the Jets are confident of landing the four-time MVP. The pursuit of Cobb is especially telling.

    The value of the 2014 Pro Bowler is somewhat limited in isolation. He caught 34 passes for 417 and one touchdown in 2022, and at 33, it's difficult to envision his performance improving a whole lot in 2023.

    Cobb, however, does have a longtime rapport with Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback effectively requested the Packers bring him back to Green Bay during the 2021 offseason.

    New York already figured to be an attractive destination for Rodgers. The team might be a good quarterback away from not just contending for the playoffs but also emerging as a genuine Super Bowl threat.

    Signing Lazard and Cobb, having already hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, would add to Rodgers' comfort level in new surroundings.

    Of course, this plan all hinges on him actually choosing to play in New York. Ask the Denver Broncos how that strategy worked out last year.

    The extent to which the Jets are bending over backward for the 39-year-old is already getting mocked on social media:

    Rodger Sherman

    July 23rd. Aaron Rodgers finally decides to go back to the Packers. "We always knew this was a possibility" says recently hired Jets head coach Jake Kumerow

    Matthew Coller

    Wait until the Jets find out they also have to hire a fortune teller, three witches and an amateur YouTube philosopher

    Trevor Sikkema

    YOUR 2023 New York Jets <a href="https://t.co/qlRd05mvui">pic.twitter.com/qlRd05mvui</a>

    Mike Clay

    LEAKED footage of the Jets complete free agent target list: <a href="https://t.co/goDnT0sxLT">pic.twitter.com/goDnT0sxLT</a>

    It would be pretty on-brand if the Jets, having shown signs of life for the first time in years, went all-in with Rodgers and had it blow up in their faces.