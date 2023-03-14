Jets Rumors: Randall Cobb Linked amid Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard Buzz

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If Aaron Rodgers winds up on the New York Jets, then a familiar face could be joining him in the Big Apple.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported wide receiver Randall Cobb is "expected to be on their radar in the coming days."

The Jets are already trying to poach one former Green Bay Packers wideout, with Schefter reporting they're "actively working" on a deal with Allen Lazard.

Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future.

Longtime sports broadcaster Trey Wingo reported Monday that a move to the Jets was "done," but multiple reporters cautioned that the situation remains fluid.

Going after Lazard and Cobb certainly sends the message the Jets are confident of landing the four-time MVP. The pursuit of Cobb is especially telling.

The value of the 2014 Pro Bowler is somewhat limited in isolation. He caught 34 passes for 417 and one touchdown in 2022, and at 33, it's difficult to envision his performance improving a whole lot in 2023.

Cobb, however, does have a longtime rapport with Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback effectively requested the Packers bring him back to Green Bay during the 2021 offseason.

New York already figured to be an attractive destination for Rodgers. The team might be a good quarterback away from not just contending for the playoffs but also emerging as a genuine Super Bowl threat.

Signing Lazard and Cobb, having already hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, would add to Rodgers' comfort level in new surroundings.

Of course, this plan all hinges on him actually choosing to play in New York. Ask the Denver Broncos how that strategy worked out last year.

The extent to which the Jets are bending over backward for the 39-year-old is already getting mocked on social media:

It would be pretty on-brand if the Jets, having shown signs of life for the first time in years, went all-in with Rodgers and had it blow up in their faces.