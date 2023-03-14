John Cena Says He's Not Retiring from WWE After Cryptic Tweet Following Return at Raw

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

John Cena clarified Tuesday that he is not planning to imminently retire from WWE despite a recent tweet that got fans talking.

Cena appeared on last week's episode of Raw in his home state of Massachusetts. After initially declining United States champion Austin Theory's challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39, he accepted it.

Following the show, Cena took to Twitter and noted it was the first time he ever felt walking through the curtain that it "might be the last time" during his career:

That led many to wonder if Cena was hinting at retirement following his WrestleMania match against Theory, but that apparently isn't the case.

Speaking to Dan Gelston of the Associated Press, Cena explained the message he was trying to convey:

"I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn't explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I'm waiting for the next one. I'm not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey."

Cena's tenure as a full-time WWE Superstar does indeed seem to be over, as he has been more focused on his growing Hollywood acting career in recent years.

Even so, Cena has managed to have at least one WWE match every year, and he is set to compete at WrestleMania for the first time in three years.

Given that Cena is enjoying so much success in Hollywood and is now 45 years of age, it is understandable why he feels his time as an active competitor in WWE could be winding down.

Cena is still in phenomenal shape, though, and if he has a desire to continue wrestling as a special attraction here and there, it is likely he can keep doing so for several more years.

He is far closer to the end of his career than the beginning, though, giving his fans all the more reason to savor and enjoy his match against Theory on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

