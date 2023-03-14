Raiders' Depth Chart, Salary Cap after Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers Contracts

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders added another weapon to their offense on Tuesday with the reported addition of receiver Jakobi Meyers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 26-year-old has agreed to a three-year deal with Las Vegas worth $33 million. It comes after signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders entered Tuesday with a projected $23.6 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and should still have about $12.6 million after the Meyers deal. It also greatly improves their depth chart offensively.

Las Vegas Raiders Offense

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, Chase Garbers

RB: Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden

FB: Jakob Johnson*

WR: Davante Adams, Isaiah Zuber

WR: Jakobi Meyers, Mack Hollins*, Tyler Johnson, Chris Lacy

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Cole*, DJ Turner

TE: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau*, Jesper Horsted

LT: Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Jackson Barton

LG: Dylan Parham, Netane Muti, Jordan Meredith

C: Andre James

RG: Alex Bars*, Hroniss Grasu*

RT: Brandon Parker, Jermaine Eluemunor*, Thayer Munford Jr.

*Free agents

