Biggest NFL 2023 Offseason Questions After Free Agency Early Tampering Period

March 15, 2023
The legal tampering period proceeding the official start of NFL free agency ends on Wednesday, and—as per usual—the vast majority of the big deals have already been (unofficially) completed.
With that in mind, and with attention already beginning to turn to the second wave of free agency as well as the draft, it's already a good time to recalibrate and focus on what's up in the air this spring and beyond.
Here are major questions the pro football world will be buzzing about in the days, weeks and in some cases months to come.
What's next for Lamar Jackson?
One player who couldn't be tampered with the last couple days is Lamar Jackson, who doesn't have a traditional agent and thus can't receive offer sheets until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
As a result, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the 2019 MVP.
The Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson last week, guaranteeing him a $32.4 million salary for 2023 unless he holds out, or signs a long-term contract before July 15, or is traded elsewhere and inks a new deal with his new squad.
Players don't often get away under the non-exclusive tag because the tagging team has the right to match whatever offer is on the table, and the potential poacher has to surrender two first-round picks to execute such a move. Generally, you'd think a 26-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback would be pretty much untouchable.
But ESPN's Dan Graziano is under the impression teams could pursue Jackson via a traditional trade if he truly wants out of Baltimore, and it's important to note that getting a read on Jackson has been extremely difficult throughout his contract saga with the team.
Jackson has failed to complete each of the last two seasons because of injuries. There was speculation he played his sprained PCL extra safe with his financial future in limbo down the stretch in 2022, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta denied those rumors during his end-of-season press conference.
Regardless, the market is changing quickly. Clearly, the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets (assuming the Aaron Rodgers trade happens) and Las Vegas Raiders aren't suitors following big quarterback acquisitions in recent days, and there's no doubt the Carolina Panthers had a quarterback in mind when they traded with the Chicago Bears for the top pick in next month's draft.
With several quarterbacks in said draft considered potential top-10 picks, and with Geno Smith and Daniel Jones remaining with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, respectively, it's possible the demand for Jackson will be limited if indeed the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons join the Panthers in the first-round quarterback club on April 27.
In other words, I'd still lean toward Jackson remaining with the Ravens in 2023—which might mean plenty more drama in this soap opera.
Where will the draft's top four quarterbacks land?
You simply don't spend two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a wide receiver of DJ Moore's ilk on a single player unless that player is a quarterback, so it's fair to assume the Panthers leapfrogged the Houston Texans for a signal-caller.
The odds currently favor Ohio State product C.J. Stroud for that top spot, while Alabama's Bryce Young has frequently been projected to go first or second to Carolina or Houston. Beyond that, there's Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis, both of whom are extremely intriguing but come with more risk and less certainty.
But who knows what the final order will look like, because so much frequently changes between mid-March and late-April. It wasn't long ago Young was widely considered the fave to go off the board first, but now even Richardson has better odds at DraftKings.
Teams to watch beyond those top two are the Indianapolis Colts (fourth), Detroit Lions (sixth), Atlanta Falcons (eighth) and Tennessee Titans (11th). However, several wild cards still exist on the open market, including Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, Baker Mayfield and some supposedly retired dude who owns seven Super Bowl rings...
Is Tom Brady actually done now?
Yes, that supposedly retired dude. To Tom Brady's credit, this year's retirement has gone on longer than last year's (42 days versus 40 days). But it's entirely possible the 45-year-old will get the itch again soon, and it's not as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have replaced him.
They're also on track to absorb a $35.1 million cap hit for Brady, so they likely wouldn't put up a fight if he were to decide to return.
For what it's worth, Brady has shot down rumors of a return by citing his responsibilities as a new kitten owner. But the guy is just wired differently, and he could be compelled to give it one more shot with the Bucs, if not a fresh shot with a Miami Dolphins team that is clearly all-in but doesn't know what to expect from oft-concussed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
We learned a long time ago never to count Brady out. I think that also applies to his stubborn unwillingness to do something other than throw footballs for a living.
Will Aaron Rodgers make the Jets a Super Bowl contender?
So Aaron Rodgers could pull a Brett Favre and migrate from a green gang to "Gang Green," and, if that happens, the natural question there is whether the four-time MVP can overcome the fact he's coming off a brutal season at age 39 to turn the New York Jets into contenders for the first time since the Rex Ryan days.
"Where will Aaron Rodgers land?" is probably the more pressing question, as nothing's set in stone yet. But a split with the Green Bay Packers has seemed highly likely for a while now, and ESPN's Dianna Russini reports Rodgers has provided the Jets with a list of free agents he'd like them to pursue.
That reportedly includes Odell Beckham Jr., as well as former Packers pass-catchers Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Allen Lazard, the latter of whom agreed to terms with the Jets on Tuesday, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.
How much of a difference can a Rodgers make? Combined with some or all of those guys, you'd have to expect some improvement. But the Packers and Jets both basically ranked in the middle of the pack in terms of DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders as well as scoring margin while posting similar records (seven wins for New York, eight for Green Bay) in 2022.
Plus, the Jets have seemingly been forced to essentially remain on the sideline thus far in free agency because of the potential Rodgers acquisition. If they land him and the guys on his shopping list, they won't likely have much scratch to spend elsewhere to improve.
If Rodgers continually failed to get the Packers over the top the last 12 years, it's hard to imagine that being any different in New York considering how much he appears to be declining entering his age-40 campaign.
But wilder things have happened in this league.
Did the Broncos do enough to contend with Russell Wilson?
The highly touted Denver Broncos were a massive disappointment after acquiring star quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022, but they're doing everything in their power to ensure that was an aberration.
The short-lived, forgettable Nathaniel Hackett era has come to an end to make way for Sean Payton's presence on the sideline. And now a team that won just five games last year and lacks picks in either of the first two rounds of next month's draft is at least going to town in free agency. The Broncos have spent solid chunks of change on trench players Zach Allen, Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, the latter two of whom should help bolster pass protection for Wilson.
But this was still a bottom-eight team in DVOA last season, that lack of draft capital is brutal, and the AFC West is looking damn mighty with the Las Vegas Raiders adding Jimmy Garoppolo to try to make a run at the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the 10-win Los Angeles Chargers.
Even if Wilson bounces back with more support in 2023, the Broncos face an uphill battle under Payton.