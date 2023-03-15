Biggest NFL 2023 Offseason Questions After Free Agency Early Tampering Period

1 of 5

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One player who couldn't be tampered with the last couple days is Lamar Jackson, who doesn't have a traditional agent and thus can't receive offer sheets until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

As a result, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the 2019 MVP.

The Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson last week, guaranteeing him a $32.4 million salary for 2023 unless he holds out, or signs a long-term contract before July 15, or is traded elsewhere and inks a new deal with his new squad.

Players don't often get away under the non-exclusive tag because the tagging team has the right to match whatever offer is on the table, and the potential poacher has to surrender two first-round picks to execute such a move. Generally, you'd think a 26-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback would be pretty much untouchable.

But ESPN's Dan Graziano is under the impression teams could pursue Jackson via a traditional trade if he truly wants out of Baltimore, and it's important to note that getting a read on Jackson has been extremely difficult throughout his contract saga with the team.

Jackson has failed to complete each of the last two seasons because of injuries. There was speculation he played his sprained PCL extra safe with his financial future in limbo down the stretch in 2022, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta denied those rumors during his end-of-season press conference.

Regardless, the market is changing quickly. Clearly, the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets (assuming the Aaron Rodgers trade happens) and Las Vegas Raiders aren't suitors following big quarterback acquisitions in recent days, and there's no doubt the Carolina Panthers had a quarterback in mind when they traded with the Chicago Bears for the top pick in next month's draft.

With several quarterbacks in said draft considered potential top-10 picks, and with Geno Smith and Daniel Jones remaining with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, respectively, it's possible the demand for Jackson will be limited if indeed the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons join the Panthers in the first-round quarterback club on April 27.

In other words, I'd still lean toward Jackson remaining with the Ravens in 2023—which might mean plenty more drama in this soap opera.