NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eric Kendricks, Chargers Agree to Contract After Vikings Exit

NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eric Kendricks, Chargers Agree to Contract After Vikings ExitMarch 14, 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Eric Kendricks reportedly agreed to a two-year, $13.3 million contract Tuesday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported terms of the deal.
Kendricks, 31, spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a fixture in the starting lineup since being taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.
The Vikings released Kendricks on March 6, saving about $9.5 million on their 2023 cap. He first revealed his decision to sign with the Chargers on social media Monday night:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> LB Eric Kendricks is signing with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> <a href="https://t.co/glkAFvT5b1">pic.twitter.com/glkAFvT5b1</a>
The Chargers will hope Kendricks fills a need at off-ball linebacker, with Kenneth Murray Jr. at the other spot. He has posted seven straight 100-tackle seasons and never missed more than five games in a season, giving L.A. a combination of reliability and veteran leadership.
Murray, the Chargers' 2020 first-round pick, will likely benefit from playing next to the veteran. The Oklahoma product has not quite lived up to his first-round billing through his first three NFL seasons but could take a major leap in 2023.
Kendricks' arrival likely means a departure for Drue Tranquill, who played his first four seasons with the Chargers. He recorded a career-high 146 tackles last season and was expected to garner significant interest on the open market.
Kendricks is a veteran option on the relative cheap, as the Chargers look to keep their cap sheet clean in preparation for a long-term extension for Justin Herbert.