NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eric Kendricks, Chargers Agree to Contract After Vikings Exit

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Eric Kendricks reportedly agreed to a two-year, $13.3 million contract Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported terms of the deal.

Kendricks, 31, spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a fixture in the starting lineup since being taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

The Vikings released Kendricks on March 6, saving about $9.5 million on their 2023 cap. He first revealed his decision to sign with the Chargers on social media Monday night:

The Chargers will hope Kendricks fills a need at off-ball linebacker, with Kenneth Murray Jr. at the other spot. He has posted seven straight 100-tackle seasons and never missed more than five games in a season, giving L.A. a combination of reliability and veteran leadership.

Murray, the Chargers' 2020 first-round pick, will likely benefit from playing next to the veteran. The Oklahoma product has not quite lived up to his first-round billing through his first three NFL seasons but could take a major leap in 2023.

Kendricks' arrival likely means a departure for Drue Tranquill, who played his first four seasons with the Chargers. He recorded a career-high 146 tackles last season and was expected to garner significant interest on the open market.

Kendricks is a veteran option on the relative cheap, as the Chargers look to keep their cap sheet clean in preparation for a long-term extension for Justin Herbert.