X

    NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eric Kendricks, Chargers Agree to Contract After Vikings Exit

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Eric Kendricks reportedly agreed to a two-year, $13.3 million contract Tuesday.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported terms of the deal.

    Kendricks, 31, spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a fixture in the starting lineup since being taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

    The Vikings released Kendricks on March 6, saving about $9.5 million on their 2023 cap. He first revealed his decision to sign with the Chargers on social media Monday night:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> LB Eric Kendricks is signing with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> <a href="https://t.co/glkAFvT5b1">pic.twitter.com/glkAFvT5b1</a>

    The Chargers will hope Kendricks fills a need at off-ball linebacker, with Kenneth Murray Jr. at the other spot. He has posted seven straight 100-tackle seasons and never missed more than five games in a season, giving L.A. a combination of reliability and veteran leadership.

    Murray, the Chargers' 2020 first-round pick, will likely benefit from playing next to the veteran. The Oklahoma product has not quite lived up to his first-round billing through his first three NFL seasons but could take a major leap in 2023.

    Kendricks' arrival likely means a departure for Drue Tranquill, who played his first four seasons with the Chargers. He recorded a career-high 146 tackles last season and was expected to garner significant interest on the open market.

    Kendricks is a veteran option on the relative cheap, as the Chargers look to keep their cap sheet clean in preparation for a long-term extension for Justin Herbert.

    NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eric Kendricks, Chargers Agree to Contract After Vikings Exit
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon