NIT 2023: Betting Odds, Over-Under Predictions for Men's Round 1 Bracket

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first round of the NIT is always difficult to navigate from a betting perspective.

There are endless questions about the motivations of certain teams, from the squads that barely missed the NCAA men's basketball tournament to the power-conference programs that are at the end of disappointing seasons.

The motivation of mid-major sides should not be questioned, as a majority of the programs entered in the NIT should look at the tournament as a chance to add to the trophy case and prove themselves against some of the biggest programs in the country.

The Liberty Flames and Toledo Rockets face that situation from the jump in the first round. Liberty hosts the Villanova Wildcats, who were in the Final Four in 2022, and Toledo visits the Michigan Wolverines.

Liberty's incredible defensive record at home could be the key to it upsetting Villanova, while Toledo's fast-paced offense is its main path to the NIT second round.

Liberty and all of the home teams in the NIT first round are betting favorites. Toledo's offensive style helped its game with Michigan earn the highest over/under among the 16 games.

