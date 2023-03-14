Brown: Kings 'Ain't Taking No S--t from Nobody' After Lyles Ejected for Lopez Fight

AP Photo/Randall Benton

Mike Brown has a message for the rest of the NBA: This is not a Sacramento Kings team to be messed with.

Brown addressed the skirmish between Kings forward Trey Lyles and Bucks center Brook Lopez that took place late in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against Milwaukee, saying his team will stick together.

"I don't know what happened, but we ain't taking no s--t from nobody," Brown told reporters after the 133-124 loss to the Bucks. "Trust me on that. And they're all going to have each other's backs in there."

The altercation took place after Lyles attempted to steal the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo with 15.1 seconds left despite the game being out of reach. Lopez took exception to the aggressive steal attempt, pushing Lyles as Antetokounmpo walked away from the play.

"I thought what that guy did to Giannis was cheap," Lopez told reporters afterward. "He didn't need to do any of that stuff. He stepped up to Giannis a little bit as he walked off and I didn't like that. I had my guy's back like I would have any of my teammates."

Lyles then grabbed Lopez's neck, leading to the Bucks big man responding in kind. Several players then stepped in to break the two up before the situation escalated. Both Lyles and Lopez were ejected from the game.

Kings players said afterward they took exception with the way Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock.

"It could have been avoided if he just dribbled it out," Lyles said. "If you watch, I'm just walking back with my head down. He crossed in front of me, reached from behind and clamped from behind, so I pushed to get my arm off. He sold it a bit. It was nothing personal."

"Giannis could just dribble the ball out. That's all he had to do, and nothing would have happened," Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said.