Browns Rumors: Dalvin Tomlinson Agrees to 4-Year, $57M Contract After Vikings Tenure

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly landed one of the top defensive players on the free-agent market this offseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns have signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million contract with $27.5 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2017, Tomlinson joined Minnesota on a two-year deal prior to the 2021 season. He made a name for himself as a consistent interior lineman who could draw double-teams and clog up running lanes.

In his six-year career, Tomlinson has racked up 288 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He's coming off a 2022 campaign in which he posted 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games, as a calf strain forced him to miss four games in the middle of the year.

Tomlinson's presence should greatly benefit a Cleveland defense that ranked 25th in the NFL last season by allowing opponents to average 135.0 rushing yards per game. The Browns also tied for 27th in the league with 34 sacks.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Tomlinson "ranked No. 34 among all NFL interior defensive linemen in pass rush win rate (7.3%) and had the Vikings' third-highest pressure rate (5.3%) last season," so he should have a positive impact on Cleveland's pass-rush.

The addition of Tomlinson is the second move the Browns made to bolster their defensive line, as they also reportedly signed edge-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo to a three-year, $19 million deal on Monday.