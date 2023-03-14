Klay Thompson's 33-Point Half Wows Fans as Steph Curry, Warriors Top Durant-Less Suns

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was just one of those nights for Klay Thompson.

And unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns, they were helpless as they tried to stop the future Hall of Famer from giving them buckets en route to an impressive 38-point performance and a 123-112 win for the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant—who is set to be out for an extended period of time—wasn't there to help Phoenix against his former team.

Thompson was an offense all by himself in the first half, scoring 33 points over the first two quarters and making eight three-pointers. He and Damian Lillard are the only two players this season to have multiple games in which they made eight three-pointers in a half.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Josh Okogie were all at Thompson's mercy and had no answer to the onslaught.

Thompson, 33, has become known for getting hotter than a Carolina Reaper from time to time, but what he managed to pulled off in the first 24 minutes at the Chase Center on Monday night was impressive even by his own standards.

Much like Thompson, Twitter erupted during the game, amazed by what they were seeing from the four-time champion.

While Thompson cooled way down in the second half, scoring just five points, the shots he did make were important ones as the Warriors tried to hold off a Suns team that came as close as three points from tying it in the third quarter after Golden State took a 17-point lead to halftime.

The Warriors look like a different team when Thompson is at his best and they'll need more performances like that to stay out of the play-in spots in the Western Conference.

With the win the win they improve to 36-33 and take back the No. 5 seed from the Clippers who they will play Wednesday night.