Fans Praise Desmond Bane, Grizzlies in Win Over Mavs with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic Out

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Grizzlies have acclimated to life without superstar Ja Morant, the team has finally hit their stride as they won their third game in a row with a 104-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Monday.

Prior to the game it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Morant entered a counseling program in Florida following his recent suspension and there is no timeline for when he's expected to return to the team.

The situation didn't seem like any sort of distraction for the rest of the Grizzlies however, as Memphis kept its foot on the gas in the second half and outscored the starless Mavericks 55-38 over the final two quarters.

Dallas was without Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as they were ruled out because of injury.

Memphis got big contributions from some of its other stars like guard Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who combined for 42 points. Bane finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds while shooting 7-of-13 from the floor.

During the the three-game winning streak, Bane has scored 21, 25 and 23 points respectively on at least on at least 44 percent shooting from the field, carrying the load for the Grizzlies when they've needed it most.

More importantly, with the win Memphis took back the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference from the Sacramento Kings, who are playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.