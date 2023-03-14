X

    Fans Praise Desmond Bane, Grizzlies in Win Over Mavs with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic Out

    Francisco RosaMarch 14, 2023

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    As the Grizzlies have acclimated to life without superstar Ja Morant, the team has finally hit their stride as they won their third game in a row with a 104-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Monday.

    Prior to the game it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Morant entered a counseling program in Florida following his recent suspension and there is no timeline for when he's expected to return to the team.

    The situation didn't seem like any sort of distraction for the rest of the Grizzlies however, as Memphis kept its foot on the gas in the second half and outscored the starless Mavericks 55-38 over the final two quarters.

    Dallas was without Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as they were ruled out because of injury.

    Memphis got big contributions from some of its other stars like guard Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who combined for 42 points. Bane finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds while shooting 7-of-13 from the floor.

    Twitter was impressed with how the 24-year-old stepped up in Morant's absence once again.

    NBA @NBA

    Desmond Bane balling in Dallas like it's his TCU days!<br><br>23 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST for <a href="https://twitter.com/DBane0625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DBane0625</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/memgrizz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@memgrizz</a> W. <a href="https://t.co/QtBsjLryFl">pic.twitter.com/QtBsjLryFl</a>

    Grizzly Bear Blues @sbnGrizzlies

    man, Desmond Bane is moving with the ball at the level he was prior to his toe injury -- so much smooth pop on the drive

    Kirk Henderson @KirkSeriousFace

    Desmond Bane is good at ball.

    Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

    He's also reached 6 assists in four of the last five. Point guard Des 📈📈📈

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Grizzlies have won 3 games in a row without Ja Morant.<br><br>They are now the 2 seed in the West. <a href="https://t.co/Ye3DMiKhLv">pic.twitter.com/Ye3DMiKhLv</a>

    Shawn Coleman @StatsSAC

    Desmond Bane is the first Grizzlies player in franchise history with <br><br>20+ points<br>7+ assists<br>7+ boards<br>2+ 3s<br><br>in consecutive games. <br><br>He also set a new career high with 5 straight games w/ 5+ assists. <br><br>Des continuing to evolve is wonderful.

    🥷🏽💰 @TreceDaKing

    Desmond bane was a steal for where he got drafted

    Ball Muse @BallMuse23

    Desmond Bane since Ja has been out:<br><br>21.2 PPG<br>6.4 APG<br>5.0 RPG<br>47/34/81%<br><br>Stepping Up <a href="https://t.co/kmqGuF8FWC">pic.twitter.com/kmqGuF8FWC</a>

    During the the three-game winning streak, Bane has scored 21, 25 and 23 points respectively on at least on at least 44 percent shooting from the field, carrying the load for the Grizzlies when they've needed it most.

    More importantly, with the win Memphis took back the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference from the Sacramento Kings, who are playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.