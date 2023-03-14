Report: Josh Allen, Von Miller Restructure Bills Contracts to Clear $32M in Cap Space

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills opened up about $32 million in cap space Monday after restructuring the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and pass rusher Von Miller, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Prior to the moves, Buffalo had the worst cap situation in the entire league, it was a little more than $16.5 million over the cap, according to Spotrac.

Allen and Miller are two of the highest paid stars on the team and were set to have cap hits of $39.7 million and $18.6 million in 2023, respectively. It's still unclear how those numbers change moving forward.

