Report: Cowboys Talking to Donovan Wilson; Vander Esch Likely to Interest Other Teams

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly working toward keeping two of their defensive players.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the NFC East team is "still talking" to defensive back Donovan Wilson with one source saying "we want him." Slater also noted there is "nothing of substance" to report in contract discussions with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, also adding "he will likely garner interest from another team or two."

The Dallas defense was fifth in the league in points allowed per game last season, which was a major reason the team reached the playoffs with a 12-5 record.

It would make sense the team would look to keep some of those pieces in place, and Wilson was an important part of the secondary. He has been with the Cowboys since they selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and timed a breakout campaign perfectly ahead of free agency.

The 28-year-old posted 101 tackles, five sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception while appearing in all 17 games in 2022.

Fellow safety Malik Hooker also made no secret about his desire to share the defensive backfield with Wilson again next season:

As for Vander Esch, he has also been with Dallas his entire career since it selected him with a first-round pick in 2018. Health has been something of a concern at times, but he appeared in 14 games last season while posting 90 tackles, one pass breakup, one sack and one forced fumble.

The Boise State product has not been able to replicate his impact as a Pro Bowl rookie with 140 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions, but he is still a solid playmaker in the middle of the defense.

If things go according to plan, he and Wilson may be suiting up for the Cowboys once again in the immediate future.