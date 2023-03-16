UFC 286 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC 286 is set for this Saturday night in London, England, with a nice, early start time in North America, thanks to the time difference.

The card will be topped by an anticipated welterweight title fight between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Kamaru Usman, who is a decorated former champ himself. It will be the pair's third meeting in the Octagon. Usman won their first fight by unanimous decision in 2015, and Edwards evened the score with a come-from-behind head-kick knockout last August—easily one of the biggest upsets of 2022.

While the Edwards and Usman trilogy is dominating most of the pre-fight chatter, that's not all UFC 286 has to offer.

In the co-main event, No. 3 lightweight contender Justin Gaethje will look to defend his enviable spot in the weight class against surging newcomer and No. 6 contender Rafael Fiziev. It's a fight that is rife with title implications and, more importantly, looks like a guaranteed barnburner on paper.

Before Gaethje and Fiziev get to work, Gunnar Nelson will meet Bryan Barberena at welterweight, and unbeaten flyweight contender Casey O'Neill will take on former title challenger Jennifer Maia.

The main card will kick off with an interesting clash of Top 10 middleweight contenders, with Marvin Vettori taking on Roman Dolidze in a fight that the champion Alex Pereira will be watching closely.

It may not be the most star-studded card we've ever seen, but in terms of potential for excitement, it is a very, very good one.

Keep scrolling to see how the B/R combat sports squad sees the five bouts on the main card unfolding.