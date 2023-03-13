49ers' Updated QB Depth Chart After Sam Darnold's Reported Contract

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly finding his new home with the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers and general manager John Lynch were quick to reinforce their quarterback depth by agreeing to terms with Sam Darnold on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darnold, 25, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Jets and is now on his third team after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers, where he struggled to solidify himself as the team's starter.

He will join a crowded, talented—but injured—San Francisco quarterback room that includes 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, who helped lead the organization to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie in 2022.

Both Lance and Purdy will be recovering from their own respective surgeries. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Purdy tore his UCL early in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and finally got surgery done on March 10.

Here is San Francisco's offensive depth chart following the addition of Darnold.

San Francisco 49ers Offense

QB: Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Josh Johnson*

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price

WR: Deebo Samuel, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Dazz Newsome

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Danny Gray, Tyron Johnson

WR: Jauan Jennings, Tay Martin

TE: George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley*, Tyler Kroft*

FB : Kyle Juszczyk

LT: Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Colton McKivitz, Alfredo Gutierrez

LG: Aaron Banks, Jason Poe

C: Jake Brendel*, Daniel Brunskill*, Keith Ismael

RG: Spencer Burford, Daniel Brunskill*, Nick Zakelj

RT: Jaylon Moore

*Impending free agents

The financial details of Darnold's deal have yet to be reported.

While it is expected that Purdy and Lance will be the two battling it out for the starting quarterback job, in the case the two aren't healthy in time for training camp, Darnold presents an experienced option to coach Kyle Shanahan, who's had to reach deep into his quarterback depth multiple times in the past.

Last season, Darnold started six games and threw for 1,143 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 58.6 percent of his passes. He went 4-2 as a starter.