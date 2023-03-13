Bobby Wagner Rumors: Cowboys, Seahawks Interested in Former Rams LB in Free Agency

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner is taking his time to figure out his next destination, but he's reportedly fielding interest from multiple teams.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys have contacted Wagner to express their interest in signing him, and the Seattle Seahawks also have interest. However, a decision from Wagner is "not imminent."

Wagner spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams before mutually agreeing to part ways with the team last month. He had originally signed with the Rams on a five-year, $50 million deal last offseason, but the team's salary-cap situation made him expendable.

The 32-year-old is coming off another strong campaign in which he was named an All-Pro for the ninth time in his 11-year career, earning second-team honors for the third time. He started all 17 games for Los Angeles and recorded 140 total tackles, a career-high six sacks, five passes defended and two interceptions.

Prior to joining the Rams, Wagner had played the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, becoming the top linebacker in the history of the franchise. His 1,383 tackles in a Seattle uniform are the most in the team's history, and he was the unquestioned leader of the defense before his departure after the 2021 season.

A reunion with the Seahawks would put Wagner in a familiar space, but he also has ties in Dallas as well. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spent two seasons in the same role with Seattle during the early part of Wagner's career. The eight-time Pro Bowler would surely be a welcome addition to either team.