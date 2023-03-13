Cowboys Rumors: Dallas 'Working Hard' to Sign Dante Fowler Jr. to New Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cowboys and Dante Fowler Jr. are working on a way for the pass-rusher to return to Dallas, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. The two sides have mutual interest to stay together and have been working hard to get a deal done.

Fowler, 28, singed a one-year "prove it" deal with Dallas in the 2022 offseason worth $3 million. He was a key piece of an impressive Cowboys defense, finishing with six sacks, 27 tackles and two forced fumbles.

His six sacks were tied for third-most on the Cowboys, matching the total of star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

What's most impressive is that Fowler managed to put up those numbers despite playing significantly fewer snaps (343) than Lawrence (697) and other star defensive players for Dallas.

Last season was exactly what Fowler needed to spark his career back to life. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Jaguars hasn't had the easiest time since entering the league. He's shown flashes of potential but has never been able to put it all together.

His best season as a pro came in 2019 with the Rams, who acquired him during the previous season. That year he finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks, 58 tackles, two forced fumbles and six passes defended.

But he was never able to replicate that success in his two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who released him following the 2021 season.

If Dallas is able to bring back Fowler, it'll be interesting to see what it does with some of its other key defensive free agents such as linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr and safety Donovan Wilson.