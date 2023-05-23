NFL Rumors: Austin Ekeler Lands Amended Chargers Contract After Trade Request

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and star running back Austin Ekeler reportedly came to terms on an amended contract Tuesday that ensures he will play for the team in 2023.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the reworked deal will allow the 28-year-old to potentially make $2 million more in incentives in 2023, and he will still be able to become a free agent in 2024.

This move comes after Schefter reported on March 13 that Ekeler asked for permission to seek out a trade "after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress."

The Western Colorado product signed a four-year extension in 2020 with the Chargers and was set to play the final season of that deal at $6.25 million of base salary in 2023.

From Los Angeles' perspective, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN noted the team entered the offseason $20.5 million over the salary cap before clearing more than $40 million by restructuring deals for pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

What's more, quarterback Justin Herbert is likely due for an extension in the near future , with his deal set to expire after the 2024 campaign.

With that in mind, the Chargers did what they had to do to keep Ekeler in the fold this season, while also not having to make a long-term commitment.

Getting Ekeler on the field in 2023 is key since the Chargers also don't have any other surefire game-changers at running back on a depth chart that includes Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller.

Ekeler developed into just that for the team he signed with as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was a modest contributor at first but turned heads in his third season with 92 receptions for 993 yards and eight touchdowns as a pass-catcher who could impact the game in a number of ways.

He has been a key part of the Chargers' offense ever since, as that versatility made him one of the most unique running backs in the league.

He finished this past season with career-best totals of 915 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, which would have made him an important player even without his 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Herbert consistently looks to Ekeler as a safety valve, and the running back makes opposing defenses pay as a matchup nightmare.

Los Angeles fans can breathe a sigh of relief that such a combination isn't going anywhere for the upcoming campaign.