X

    Report: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore Rework Saints Contracts to Clear Cap Space

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 13, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms-up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Star running back Alvin Kamara restructured his contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Per Over the Cap, a restructure would save New Orleans $7.1 million against the salary cap for 2023.

    Underhill reported cornerback Marshon Lattimore agreed to a restructure as well, which would free up another $10.1 million. Together, those moves would get the Saints under the cap, as they're $16.3 million over the limit.

    This is the second straight offseason in which the Saints have altered the five-year, $75 million deal Kamara signed in 2020. Just over a year ago, they opened up $8.4 million by turning a large chunk of his 2022 earnings into a signing bonus. That added a void year in 2026 to his contract.

    The details of this restructure were unclear.

    Nobody in the NFL navigates the cap quite like Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. Seemingly every year New Orleans is millions—sometimes tens of millions—in the red, only for Loomis to make moves that not only stabilize the team's cap situation but also open the door for a major addition or two.

    Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso

    Mickey Loomis is determined to kick the can down the road in perpetuity

    Report: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore Rework Saints Contracts to Clear Cap Space
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Derek Carr was the notable signing for this free-agency cycle, having agreed last week to a four-year, $150 million pact.

    Still, the bill always comes due. The Saints will basically have to remake their defensive line with three starters gone.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Saints defensive line now is poised to lose David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle and Marcus Davenport

    Contract restructures also mean adding money to the cap down the road. Kamara, for example, will count for $2.1 million in dead money in 2026 thanks to last year's arrangement.

    Maybe there will come a time when Loomis takes a step back in service of a long-term rebuilding plan. Sooner or later, he may have no other choice.

    For now, the front office is clearly looking to do everything it can to end a two-year playoff drought.