Report: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore Rework Saints Contracts to Clear Cap Space

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Star running back Alvin Kamara restructured his contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per Over the Cap, a restructure would save New Orleans $7.1 million against the salary cap for 2023.

Underhill reported cornerback Marshon Lattimore agreed to a restructure as well, which would free up another $10.1 million. Together, those moves would get the Saints under the cap, as they're $16.3 million over the limit.

This is the second straight offseason in which the Saints have altered the five-year, $75 million deal Kamara signed in 2020. Just over a year ago, they opened up $8.4 million by turning a large chunk of his 2022 earnings into a signing bonus. That added a void year in 2026 to his contract.

The details of this restructure were unclear.

Nobody in the NFL navigates the cap quite like Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. Seemingly every year New Orleans is millions—sometimes tens of millions—in the red, only for Loomis to make moves that not only stabilize the team's cap situation but also open the door for a major addition or two.

Derek Carr was the notable signing for this free-agency cycle, having agreed last week to a four-year, $150 million pact.

Still, the bill always comes due. The Saints will basically have to remake their defensive line with three starters gone.

Contract restructures also mean adding money to the cap down the road. Kamara, for example, will count for $2.1 million in dead money in 2026 thanks to last year's arrangement.

Maybe there will come a time when Loomis takes a step back in service of a long-term rebuilding plan. Sooner or later, he may have no other choice.

For now, the front office is clearly looking to do everything it can to end a two-year playoff drought.