Paul George: It's 'Stupid' Russell Westbrook Receives Blame for Clippers' Losses

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George was quick to come to the defense of new teammate Russell Westbrook amid the team's struggles since it acquired the 2016-17 league MVP.

In the second episode of his podcast, Podcast P, released Monday, George spoke about L.A.'s five-game losing streak following the All-Star break and how blame placed on Westbrook by fans was misplaced.

"In the beginning it was tough because ... everything that was surrounding Russ at the time and then we go on this losing streak," George said. "And so, of course it was quick for everyone to try to blame Russ for it, which was stupid because Russ honestly was playing unbelievable. ... So, it was tough to go through it while we were struggling with getting wins."

That moment comes at the 4:03 minute mark of the podcast.

Westbrook, 34, signed with the Clippers on Feb. 22 after agreeing to a buyout with the Utah Jazz. He spent the majority of the season with the Lakers before being traded Feb. 9.

He and George previously played together for two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2017-18 to 2018-19.

During the Clippers' five-game losing streak, Westbrook scored at least 14 points in every game except one, including a 27-point effort in a loss to the Kings in which he shot 12 of 16 from the field.

L.A. has since put together a three-game winning streak and is in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Westbrook is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game this season on 42.6 percent shooting overall and 29.2 percent three-point shooting.