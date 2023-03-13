Broncos Rumors: Raiders FA Jarrett Stidham Lands Contract as Russell Wilson's Backup

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with free-agent quarterback Jarrett Stidham, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Stidham will collect $5 million guaranteed to back up Russell Wilson in the Mile High City.

The 2023 free-agency class is a group that could drastically shift the balance of power in the NFL.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, while the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was given the non-restricted franchise tag by Baltimore, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are both staying put. Eagles running back Miles Sanders' fate remains a mystery, and he's one of the top remaining offensive players to monitor.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn are some of the biggest names on the defensive side of the ball who could be changing teams.

