Predicting 2023 All-NBA 1st, 2nd and 3rd Teams

Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

The move from Utah to Cleveland clearly agreed with Donovan Mitchell, a four-time All-Star (and first-time starter) in the midst of a career year.

At 26, he's scoring the ball more efficiently than ever, posting a 60.7 true shooting percentage on a 31.7 percent usage rate. There are plenty of ways to separate the league's elite offensive players from the field, but the tried and true 60/30 club is among the easiest.

Mitchell is one of only nine players this season with a true shooting percentage north of 60 on at least 30 percent usage. He's also been extremely durable compared to the competition, ranking fifth among guards in Dunks and Threes' cumulative catch-all metric, Estimated Wins added.

With a career-low 10.5 percent turnover rate, Mitchell is doing more damage to defenses while making fewer mistakes than ever. There's a lot to be optimistic about in Cleveland, but Mitchell's presence is the reason why his Cavs have to be taken seriously as threats to any of the league's top contenders.

Guard: De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Fox's defensive numbers torpedo his All-NBA case from a catch-all stat perspective. He's 49th in RAPTOR, 49th in box plus/minus and 48th in EPM.

It's true that the lefty speedster is a substandard defender, but it's hard to put the blame for the Sacramento Kings' teamwide struggles on that end entirely on their point guard. Focus instead on Domantas Sabonis if you want to get real about it.

Fox overcomes the advanced stats to land here on the strength of 25.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game and a near miss on inclusion in the 60/30 club. Fox is at 59.9 percent true shooting on 30.0 percent usage. That's about as close as you can get without gaining official membership, and he has every chance to finish the season in that group.

Perhaps most importantly, the 25-year-old has been the best clutch player in the NBA this season. He leads the league in total points scored and is shooting 54.4 percent from the field in close-and-late situations. His ability to generate good looks at the basket and on mid-range pull-ups is the biggest reason why Sacramento is 22-13 in close games. While clutch performance rarely carries over from year to year, Fox has already banked all of those critical buckets and produced those wins.

Fox is also having perhaps the most efficient scoring season inside the arc of any smallish guard in history. He's hitting 58.0 percent of his two-point attempts, the best hit rate of any player 6'3" or under who's attempted as many twos per game as he has.

Without Fox as the offensive engine, the Kings wouldn't be enjoying their best season in nearly 20 years.

Forward: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Full disclosure: This last spot came down to two generational superstars, neither of which is a great bet to play 50 games. In the end, LeBron James' cloudier return timeline makes it hard to have confidence he'll add to his 47-game total.

Durant is far from a sure thing, and he has further to go with only 42 games played so far. But Suns general manager James Jones' recent comments open the door for more optimism.

Even if KD winds up at 48 or 49 contests, his body of work will justify fudging the rules.

He was a no-questions-asked MVP candidate early in the year and may still head the list of guys whom defenders would least like to face in a playoff series. With averages of 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 blocks on a preposterous 56.6/38.6/93.1 shooting split, Durant's truncated season rates among the best of his career.

Unparalleled efficiency as a wing scorer, noticeably dialed-in defensive intensity and the smoothest three-level bucket-getting skills around should have made KD a first-team pick. A pair of injuries cut into his playing time and forced a compromise. Maybe this isn't the fairest way to frame it, but it'll be impossible to look back at the 2022-23 season and argue Durant wasn't among the best six players, let alone forwards, in the league.

Forward: Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

The forward spot is thinner than the guard position, and it's diminished further by a handful of injuries holding potential entrants below the games-played threshold. But it must still delight the Utah Jazz that Markkanen ends up alongside Mitchell here.

Though the Finnisher was more than a throw-in in the deal that sent Mitchell to Cleveland, even the most optimistic Jazz supporters couldn't have predicted he'd land on an All-NBA team.

An All-Star for the first time, Markkanen expanded his game this season, becoming something much closer to a top-option scorer after playing a supplementary role for his entire career. His 25.4 points per game blow away his previous career high of 18.7, set back in 2018-19.

If his percentages hold, he'll join Dirk Nowitzki as the only 7-footers ever to average at least 25 points and shoot over 40 percent from deep with at least 100 makes. Part of that owes to the change in eras, but it's still jaw-dropping that Nowitzki hit only 110 triples in his qualifying season, 2005-06. Markkanen is a good bet to double that.

Center: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

He's probably going to clear the 50-game mark by the thinnest of margins, but that's all it should take for Anthony Davis to secure his fifth career All-NBA honor. Understand, though, that his inclusion here has nothing to do with legacy and everything to do with his performance on the floor this season.

Brook Lopez and Jaren Jackson Jr. are better rim-protectors, but Davis is stellar in that regard and was right in the thick of the Defensive Player of the Year race until he went down with a foot injury on Dec. 16. Since his return on Jan. 25, the Los Angeles Lakers have ranked fifth in defensive efficiency.

On the year, L.A. has allowed 109.2 points per 100 possessions with AD on the floor. That isn't as good as the Memphis Grizzlies or Milwaukee Bucks have been with Jackson and Lopez in the game, respectively, but still excellent.

Then there's the offensive component. Davis has 16 30-point games and shot over 50 percent from the field in all but one of them. Lopez and Jackson have only four 30-point outings between them. Even if we agree those two have marginal edges on D, the other end of the floor (not to mention the defensive glass and passing categories) goes to Davis in a landslide.

Reasonable minds could favor Domantas Sabonis or Bam Adebayo here. But if we go by the rules established at the outset, Davis is the best choice. He tops every alternative we've mentioned here in box plus/minus, EPM and RAPTOR.