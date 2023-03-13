NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Seeking Contract Worth $20M per Year amid Cowboys Buzz

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may not have altered his perceived value despite missing the entire 2022 NFL season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Saturday that Beckham is looking to sign a deal worth $20 million annually.

That's about what ESPN's Adam Schefter floated as his financial target in November. He wrote how some around the league were "predicting that his eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free-agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year."

The Dallas Cowboys were linked with Beckham throughout last season, though they eventually signed T.Y. Hilton to fortify their receiving corps. The franchise appears to still be open to a possible partnership, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News:

Granted, the Cowboys reportedly weren't among the teams that attended the 30-year-old's private workout last week.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported teams have reached out to Beckham's representatives but that no formal offers or contract demands have been made.

It will be interesting to see the final structure of whatever deal the 5'11" pass-catcher signs.

Beckham's tenure with the Cleveland Browns came to a disappointing conclusion, but he looked good after signing with the Los Angeles Rams. He was particularly effective during their Super Bowl run, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The three-time Pro Bowler seemed to be on a path toward earning another big payday before suffering the second major knee injury of his NFL career.

A $20 million average salary would tie Beckham for the 12th-highest among wide receivers. While that's far from the elite tier, it would be a sizable amount to give a player with OBJ's injury concerns.