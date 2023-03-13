NFL Rumors: Bucs Eye Jacoby Brissett amid Baker Mayfield Buzz After Tom Brady Retired

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are exploring multiple options at quarterback following Tom Brady's retirement.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Jacoby Brissett is on Tampa's radar in free agency.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Bucs are expected to target Baker Mayfield as a potential option to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job next season.

