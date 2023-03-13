Report: Jonnu Smith Traded to Falcons from Patriots to Join Kyle Pitts; Caught 1 TD

Nick Grace/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith's two season in New England were fairly uneventful, as he caught just 55 passes for 539 yards and one touchdown in 30 games.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.