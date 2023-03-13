X

    Report: Jonnu Smith Traded to Falcons from Patriots to Join Kyle Pitts; Caught 1 TD

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 13, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Jonnu Smith #81 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)
    Nick Grace/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots have reportedly traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Smith's two season in New England were fairly uneventful, as he caught just 55 passes for 539 yards and one touchdown in 30 games.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

