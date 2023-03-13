Kemba Walker Says He's Not Retired, Eyes Next NBA Contract After Mavs Release

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Kemba Walker still has his eyes on playing in the NBA.

Walker expressed a desire to continue playing basketball despite tepid interest from NBA teams in an interview with Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

"I love basketball. I'm not ready to stop playing yet," Walker said. "Wherever the wind takes me."

The four-time All-Star last played for the Dallas Mavericks for a nine-game stretch earlier this season. He averaged 8.0 points and 2.1 assists before being waived in January ahead of his contract became guaranteed.

Injuries have essentially ended Walker's career as an impactful NBA player. He was a 25.6 PPG scorer his final season in Charlotte before a massive drop off after signing a max contract in Boston.

The Celtics moved only two seasons into his four-year max deal, leading to Walker heading to the Knicks for an ill-fated 37-game stint where he never quite gained coach Tom Thibodeau's trust.

Interest in Walker essentially dried up after his Knicks departure before Dallas picked him up in November, hoping for short-term relief at the point guard spot.

It's possible Walker's next best move would be a sojourn overseas or even a trip to the G League if he hopes to make an NBA return.