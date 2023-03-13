Report: NBA, NBPA Discuss Rule for Minimum Games Played to Be Eligible for Awards

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA players who want to be in the end-of-season awards race could be required to play in a minimum number of games.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are negotiating a rule that would require players to appear in a certain number of games to be eligible for awards as part of the new collective bargaining agreement.

