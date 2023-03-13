X

    Report: NBA, NBPA Discuss Rule for Minimum Games Played to Be Eligible for Awards

    Adam WellsMarch 13, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 09: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on March 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    NBA players who want to be in the end-of-season awards race could be required to play in a minimum number of games.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are negotiating a rule that would require players to appear in a certain number of games to be eligible for awards as part of the new collective bargaining agreement.

