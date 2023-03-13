NBA Rumors: LeBron James' New 'LeBron 20' Are Best-Selling Shoes Since 'LeBron 11'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James' first low-top sneaker has been a success for Nike.

The LeBron 20 release by Nike, the first James-endorsed shoe to ever make its debut as a low top, is reportedly the highest-selling edition since the LeBron 11.

"Not surprisingly, I've been told this year's edition of the LeBron shoes have been the best sellers in the last about decade—since I think the LeBron 11s is what somebody who works in the shoe industry told me," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast (26:20 mark).

Part of the issue with the sales of LeBron's Nike releases has long been the heaviness of the shoes themselves. They've been designed in large part around to be functional and safe for someone of James' stature (6'9", 250 pounds), which leads to a heavier design.

The LeBron 20s are by far the lightest LeBron shoe Nike has ever released. They followed the recent popularity of the low tops around the NBA. They're a far more functional shoe on a day-to-day basis, whereas older LeBron models were clearly designed with on-court use in mind.

The design change could be seen as a long-term business decision aimed at making the LeBron shoes more ubiquitous following James' retirement. By making the shoe designed for both outerwear functionality and on the floor, Nike is likely looking to find a market that will be available once LeBron is no longer in the NBA.