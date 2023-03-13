AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Final Rankings Released Before Men's March Madness

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NCAA tournament committee named Alabama the top overall seed for Selection Sunday, and the Associated Press is following suit.

Alabama ascended to the top spot in the final AP rankings before March Madness, moving up from No. 4 after a dominant performance in the SEC tournament.

Houston comes in at No. 2 after narrowly falling short in the AAC tournament. Purdue, Kansas and Texas round out the Top Five.

Here is how the entire Top 25 played out.

Alabama Houston Purdue Kansas Texas Marquette UCLA Arizona Gonzaga UConn Baylor Duke Xavier Virginia Kansas State Miami Texas A&M San Diego State Saint Mary's Tennessee Indiana TCU Missouri Memphis Florida Atlantic

The Crimson Tide are a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history after finishing the season 29-5 and navigating the ongoing fallout from Darius Miles' capital murder case and star Brandon Miller's ties to the case.

Miller, who has not been charged with a crime after delivering the gun Miles allegedly used to murder Jamea Jonae Harris, has continued to play and receive support from the Alabama program despite some public concern after the initial reporting. Police have said Miller has been cooperating with their investigation, and it's not expected he will face any charges.

Named the SEC Player of the Year earlier this month, Miller was again sensational as the Tide rampaged through the conference tournament. He finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Alabama's SEC Championship Game win over Texas A&M.

"He's a mismatch nightmare," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams told reporters of Miller. "Who's going to guard him? He can pass, dribble and shoot. He's a position-less player that has size. He has that same versatility on that other end."

Alabama and Purdue were the only No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament to win their conference tourney. The Boilermakers nearly blew a 17-point lead to upstart Penn State, hanging on for a 67-65 win when the Nittany Lions turned the ball over on a potential game-winning possession.

Houston fell short in its attempt to win the AAC championship after Marcus Sasser suffered a groin injury and missed the title game against Memphis. The Cougars, college basketball's most consistently dominant team in the regular season, are looking vulnerable if Sasser is unable to get back in the lineup.

Kansas played the Big 12 tournament without coach Bill Self, who was out with an illness. The Jayhawks managed to still make the conference title game before being blown out by Texas.