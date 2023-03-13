Detroit Mercy Not Invited to CBI With Antoine Davis 3 Points Shy of Maravich's Record

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Antoine Davis' hopes of becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball hit a major snag Sunday when Detroit Mercy was not invited to be part of the CBI tournament.

The CBI, which is a lower-level tourney compared to the NCAA tournament and NIT, released its bracket Sunday without Davis' Detroit Mercy squad included:

According to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Gazelle Group president Rick Giles commented on the decision, saying: "After evaluating all of the nuances over the past week, we decided to proceed with a 16-team bracket without Detroit."

Detroit Mercy didn't have a great season, going just 14-19 overall and 9-11 in the Horizon League, but there was plenty of interest in the Titans this season due to Davis' pursuit of history.

The fifth-year senior drove his career point total up to 3,664 in a Horizon League tournament quarterfinal loss to Youngstown State, leaving him three points shy of matching the record set by "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Maravich, who is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame, set the record during a three-year stint at LSU from 1967 to 1970.

Remarkably, he also set the record prior to the advent of the three-point line, making it all the more impressive that it has stood for more than 50 years.

Detroit Mercy only posted a winning record once during Davis' career, going 12-10 in 2020-21, but he has always helped the Titans remain competitive with a career scoring average of 25.4 points per game, including a career-high 28.2 points per game this season.

Davis may have one final opportunity to take another crack at Maravich's record, and it hinges on being chosen for a different postseason tournament.

Per Medcalf, a new tournament called the PS8 is choosing its field Monday, and Detroit Mercy could be picked.