    Detroit Mercy Not Invited to CBI With Antoine Davis 3 Points Shy of Maravich's Record

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 13, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 21: Antoine Davis #0 of the Detroit Mercy Titans brings the ball up court during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on December 21, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Antoine Davis' hopes of becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball hit a major snag Sunday when Detroit Mercy was not invited to be part of the CBI tournament.

    The CBI, which is a lower-level tourney compared to the NCAA tournament and NIT, released its bracket Sunday without Davis' Detroit Mercy squad included:

    The CBI @CBITourney

    Here is the 2023 bracket <a href="https://t.co/kY7VNLvTOB">pic.twitter.com/kY7VNLvTOB</a>

    According to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Gazelle Group president Rick Giles commented on the decision, saying: "After evaluating all of the nuances over the past week, we decided to proceed with a 16-team bracket without Detroit."

    Detroit Mercy didn't have a great season, going just 14-19 overall and 9-11 in the Horizon League, but there was plenty of interest in the Titans this season due to Davis' pursuit of history.

    The fifth-year senior drove his career point total up to 3,664 in a Horizon League tournament quarterfinal loss to Youngstown State, leaving him three points shy of matching the record set by "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

    Maravich, who is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame, set the record during a three-year stint at LSU from 1967 to 1970.

    Remarkably, he also set the record prior to the advent of the three-point line, making it all the more impressive that it has stood for more than 50 years.

    Detroit Mercy only posted a winning record once during Davis' career, going 12-10 in 2020-21, but he has always helped the Titans remain competitive with a career scoring average of 25.4 points per game, including a career-high 28.2 points per game this season.

    Davis may have one final opportunity to take another crack at Maravich's record, and it hinges on being chosen for a different postseason tournament.

    Per Medcalf, a new tournament called the PS8 is choosing its field Monday, and Detroit Mercy could be picked.